Financial Sector Update for 12/04/2019: MA, RY, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.59%

BAC: +0.79%

WFC: +0.15%

C: +0.91%

USB: Flat

Top financial stocks were mixed in pre-market trading Wednesday.

(+) Mastercard (MA) was 1% higher after its board increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.40 per share, 21% more over the previous dividend of $0.33 per share. The company also announced a new share repurchase program for up to $8 billion of its class A common stock.

(-) Royal Bank of Canada (RY) was recently declining after it reported fiscal Q4 earnings of CAD2.18 ($1.64) per share, down from CAD2.20 in the same period a year ago and missing the estimate of CAD2.28 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

