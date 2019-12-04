Financial Sector Update for 12/04/2019: AJG,RY,RY.TO,STT,SIEB

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +1.82%

BAC +1.13%

WFC +1.61%

C +1.45%

USB +0.77%

Financial stocks continue to advance this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing almost 0.9% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were rising nearly 1.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising about 0.9%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) rose slightly more than 1% after the insurance broker Wednesday announced its purchase of privately held Blueleaf Consulting, which provides New Zealand-based wealth management and estate planning services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

In other sector news:

(+) State Street (STT) rose 1.3% after the custody bank and financial services company Wednesday named Spiros Giannaros to be the president of its Charles River Development unit. Giannaros previously was head of the platform strategies at State Street.

(-) Royal Bank of Canada (RY) fell almost 2% after the country's largest lender missed Wall Street and Bay Street expectations with its fiscal Q4 financial results, earning CAD2.18 per share during the three months ended Oct. 31 on CAD11.37 billion in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus of analysts expecting a CAD2.25 per share quarterly profit on CAD11.65 billion in revenue.

(-) Siebert Financial (SIEB) turned fractionally higher this afternoon, reversing a 3% mid-morning decline that followed the discount broker Wednesday saying it has completed its $7.1 million cash purchase of Weeden Prime Services LLC, which provides brokerage services to hedge funds. Weeden currently manages around $1.5 billion in assets through two offices, Siebert said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.