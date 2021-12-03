Financial Sector Update for 12/03/2021: Z, BMO, FRT

Financial stocks were marginally higher pre-bell Friday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) gained 0.4%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X (FAS) was up 1.1%, and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down 0.8%.

In company news, Zillow (Z) rose about 9% after saying that it has made "significant progress in winding down" its Zillow Offers inventory and that its board has authorized a share-buyback program of up to $750 million.

Bank of Montreal (BMO) gained 2.4% as the Canadian lender posted higher Q4 profit and revenue and unveiled plans to buyback 22.5 million shares.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) was lower by just a fraction on plans to reorganize as an umbrella partnership real estate investment trust to allow for the acquisition of properties in tax-deferred structures.

