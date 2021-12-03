Banking
PINE

Financial Sector Update for 12/03/2021: PINE,HGV,Z,ZG,BMO,BMO.TO

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were sliding in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 1.3%.

Data Friday showed a 210,000 increase in nonfarm payrolls during November, trailing expectations for a 550,000 jobs increase, but October hiring was revised higher and the US unemployment rate also fell to 4.2% from 4.6% in October, topping forecasts for 4.5% jobless rate last month.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling less than 0.1% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 0.5%.

Bitcoin was 2.8% lower at $55,028 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 4.7 basis points higher/lower at 1.380%.

In company news, Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) dropped almost 1.2% after the real estate investment trust late Thursday announced the $24.5 million sale of a single-tenant office property in Orlando, Florida, leased to Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) through 2026. Alpine is expecting to pocket a $9.1 million gain on the transaction.

Bank of Montreal (BMO) rose 1.8% after the Canadian financial services company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income exceeding Wall Street expectations and declared a 25% increase in its quarterly dividend over current levels to $1.33 per share. The bank also disclosed plans to buy back up to 22.5 million of its common shares over the next 12 months.

Zillow (Z,ZG) added10% after the real estate e-commerce firm reported "significant progress winding down" its Zillow Offers inventory, with deals now in place for over 50% of the residential properties. It also raised the Q4 revenue forecast for its homes segment to reflect the ongoing sales and overnight authorized a new $750 million stock buyback program.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PINE HGV Z ZG BMO

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular