Financial Sector Update for 12/03/2021: PINE,HGV,Z,ZG,BMO,BMO.TO

Financial stocks were sliding in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 1.3%.

Data Friday showed a 210,000 increase in nonfarm payrolls during November, trailing expectations for a 550,000 jobs increase, but October hiring was revised higher and the US unemployment rate also fell to 4.2% from 4.6% in October, topping forecasts for 4.5% jobless rate last month.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling less than 0.1% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 0.5%.

Bitcoin was 2.8% lower at $55,028 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 4.7 basis points higher/lower at 1.380%.

In company news, Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) dropped almost 1.2% after the real estate investment trust late Thursday announced the $24.5 million sale of a single-tenant office property in Orlando, Florida, leased to Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) through 2026. Alpine is expecting to pocket a $9.1 million gain on the transaction.

Bank of Montreal (BMO) rose 1.8% after the Canadian financial services company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income exceeding Wall Street expectations and declared a 25% increase in its quarterly dividend over current levels to $1.33 per share. The bank also disclosed plans to buy back up to 22.5 million of its common shares over the next 12 months.

Zillow (Z,ZG) added10% after the real estate e-commerce firm reported "significant progress winding down" its Zillow Offers inventory, with deals now in place for over 50% of the residential properties. It also raised the Q4 revenue forecast for its homes segment to reflect the ongoing sales and overnight authorized a new $750 million stock buyback program.

