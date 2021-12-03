Financial Sector Update for 12/03/2021: MARA,PINE,HGV,Z,ZG,BMO,BMO.TO

Financial stocks were set to finish near their Friday intra-day lows, with the NYSE Financial Index Friday dropping 1.9% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 2.3%.

Data Friday showed a 210,000 increase in nonfarm payrolls during November, trailing expectations for a 550,000 jobs increase, but October hiring was revised higher and the US unemployment rate also fell to 4.2% from 4.6% in October, topping forecasts for 4.5% jobless rate last month.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1.0% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 1.2%.

Bitcoin was 5.1% lower at $53,965 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 9.8 basis points higher/lower at 1.35%.

In company news, Marathon Digital (MARA) fell over 16% after Friday reporting a 53% drop in its bitcoin production during November compared with the prior month, falling to 196 bitcoins and the cryptocurrency company blaming maintenance at its mining facilities and upgrades to its power generator in Hardin, Montana, for the sequential decline. Overall, Marathon has produced 2,712 bitcoins through the first 11 months of 2020, an average of around 246.5 bitcoin per month.

Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) dropped 1.3% after the real estate investment trust late Thursday announced the $24.5 million sale of a single-tenant office property in Orlando, Florida, leased to Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) through 2026. Alpine is expecting to pocket a $9.1 million gain on the transaction.

To the upside, Bank of Montreal (BMO) rose 2% after the Canadian financial services company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income exceeding Wall Street expectations and declared a 25% increase in its quarterly dividend over current levels to $1.33 per share. The bank also disclosed plans to buy back up to 22.5 million of its common shares over the next 12 months.

Zillow (Z, ZG) added 10% after the real estate e-commerce firm reported "significant progress winding down" its Zillow Offers inventory, with deals now in place for over 50% of the residential properties. It also raised the Q4 revenue forecast for its homes segment to reflect the ongoing sales and overnight authorized a new $750 million stock buyback program.

