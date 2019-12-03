Financial Sector Update for 12/03/2019: RC, LNC, BMO, CCMP, ODFL, STI

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -1.85%

BAC -2.38%

WFC -2.36%

C -2.21%

USB -1.63%

Financial stocks were declining in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding more than 1.1% lower while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling more than 1.8%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 0.7%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Ready Capital (RC) climbed 4.5% after the real estate investment trust was selected to replace Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) in the S&P SmallCap 600 index at the start of trading on Monday, Dec. 9. Cabot Micro is taking Old Dominion Freight Line's (ODFL) place in the S&P MidCap 400 index when the rail carrier replaces SunTrust (STI) in the S&P 500.

In other sector news:

(-) Lincoln National (LNC) fell nearly 4% after the insurance carrier said Dick Mucci will retire as president of its group protection subsidiary on Dec. 31 and selected Eric Reisenwitz to take his place on an interim basis. Reisenwitz currently is chief operating officer of the business unit.

(-) Bank of Montreal (BMO) dropped more than 2% on Tuesday. The Canadian bank reported non-GAAP net income of CAD2.43 per share during its fiscal Q4 ended Oct. 31, improving on a CAD2.32 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting CAD2.41 per share. The bank also increased its quarterly dividend by CAD0.03 over its most recent distribution to CAD1.06 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.