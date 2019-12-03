Financial Sector Update for 12/03/2019: GS,RC,LCN,BMO,BMO.TO

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -1.26%

BAC -1.72%

WFC -2.00%

C -1.49%

USB -1.28%

Financial stocks pared a portion of their mid-day slide during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding almost 1.0% lower while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling just over 1.3%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking nearly 0.2%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Goldman Sachs (GS) fell 2.5% on Tuesday. The bulge-bracket investment bank reportedly is trying rebrand as a supporter of small business by sponsoring six events with Democratic presidential contenders so far this year in a bid to counter its image as a symbol of Wall Street greed, according to The Washington Post. Separately, Exane BNP Paribas began analyst coverage of the company with a neutral stock rating and a $229 price target.

In other sector news:

(+) Ready Capital (RC) climbed almost 3% after the real estate investment trust was selected to replace Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) in the S&P SmallCap 600 index at the start of trading on Monday, Dec. 9. Cabot Micro is taking Old Dominion Freight Line's (ODFL) place in the S&P MidCap 400 index when the rail carrier replaces SunTrust (STI) in the S&P 500.

(-) Bank of Montreal (BMO) dropped about 2% on Tuesday. The Canadian bank reported non-GAAP net income of CAD2.43 per share during its fiscal Q4 ended Oct. 31, improving on a CAD2.32 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting CAD2.41 per share. The bank also increased its quarterly dividend by CAD0.03 over its most recent distribution to CAD1.06 per share.

(-) Lincoln National (LNC) fell nearly 4% after the insurance carrier said Dick Mucci will retire as president of its group protection subsidiary on Dec. 31 and selected Eric Reisenwitz to take his place on an interim basis. Reisenwitz currently is chief operating officer of the business unit.

