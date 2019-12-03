Financial Sector Update for 12/03/2019: BMO, BNS, NTB, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -1.12%

BAC: -1.61%

WFC: -1.16%

C: -1.74%

USB: -1.05%

Financial giants were retreating pre-market Tuesday.

In other sector news:

(=) Bank of Montreal (BMO) was flat after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of CAD2.43 ($1.83) per share, up from CAD2.32 in the same period a year ago and exceeding the estimate of CAD2.41 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(=) Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) was unchanged after it completed the sale of its 49% interest in Thanachart Bank Public Co. Ltd. in Thailand as it shifts its focus on its operations in the Americas.

(+) Bank of NT Butterfield & Son (NTB) was recently trading higher after its board has approved a new $125 million share repurchase program.

