Financial Sector Update for 12/02/2022: RKT,TRU,MMC

Financial stocks were lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.6% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 1.0% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.5%.

Bitcoin was declining 0.2% to $16,951, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 1.9 basis points to 3.548%.

In company news, Rocket Companies (RKT) fell 2.2% after the lender said it has negotiated a one-year extension to the master repurchase agreement with UBS for two of its subsidiaries until Nov. 30, 2023, although the amount available for the units to borrow through the revised facility also was cut 33% to $1 billion. Overall, the company's total borrowing capacity dropped to $27.4 billion with the new agreement, down from $29.6 billion at the end of June, according to a regulatory filing overnight.

TransUnion (TRU) declined 1% after Barclays Friday cut its stock rating for the credit reporting company to equalweight from overweight and also lowered its price target for TransUnion shares by $5 to $65 apiece.

Marsh & McLennan (MMC) was fractionally higher this afternoon, rising 0.1%, after the risk and insurance services company said it has acquired the full-service agency McDonald Zaring Insurance in Walla Walla, Washington, expanding the presence of its Marsh McLennan Agency unit in the Pacific Northwest.

