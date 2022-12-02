Financial Sector Update for 12/02/2022: CS, RJF, MMC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping premarket Friday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was 1.3% lower recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down more than 3% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 3% higher.

Credit Suisse (CS) Chairman Axel Lehmann said in an interview with Bloomberg Television that the outflows of client assets from the bank have "basically stopped." Lehmann said clients have been coming back, particularly in Switzerland, after two to three weeks of heavy outflows in October. Credit Suisse was climbing past 4% recently.

Raymond James Financial (RJF) said it has increased its quarterly cash dividend from $0.34 to $0.42 per share, payable Jan. 17 to shareholders of record on Jan. 3. Raymond James Financial was recently down more than 1%.

Marsh & McLennan (MMC) unit Marsh McLennan Agency said it has acquired full-service agency McDonald Zaring Insurance to expand its presence in the US Northwest region. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Marsh & McLennan was marginally higher in recent market activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.