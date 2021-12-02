Financial Sector Update for 12/02/2021: MFIN,BRX,TD,TD.TO

Financial stocks were extending their Thursday advance, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 3.0% in afternoon trading while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was gaining 3.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 3.7% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 2.8%.

Bitcoin was 2.5% lower at $56,441 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 2.4 basis points higher at 1.458%.

In company news, Medallion Financial (MFIN) was 7.1% higher after the specialty lender said it closed on the sale of its Richard Petty Motorsports NASCAR race team to Warp Speed for $19.1 million. The company said the deal removes $26 million of intangible assets from its balance sheet and increases its tangible book value by over $1 per share.

Brixmor Property (BRX) rose 6% after Truist Securities raised its price target for the real estate investment trust by $3 to $26 a share and reiterating its hold rating for the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) climbed 4.6% after reporting adjusted net income of CA$2.09 per share for its fiscal Q4, beating the Capital IQ consensus call. Total revenue fell 7.6% from year-ago levels to CA$10.94 billion but exceeded the CA$9.90 billion Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.