Financial Sector Update for 12/02/2021: CCB,MFIN,BRX,TD,TD.TO

Financial stocks were ending near the peak of their Thursday advance, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 2.8% in afternoon trading while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was gaining 3.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 4.3% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 2.8%.

Bitcoin was 0.3% lower at $57,116 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 1.4 basis points higher at 1.448%.

In company news, Coastal Financial (CCB) rose 4.6% after Thursday announcing a new partnership with financial technology platform LendingPoint in a deal it anticipates will reduce the bank's risk and costs of lending and expand its geographic footprint. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) climbed 5.1% after reporting adjusted net income of CA$2.09 per share for its fiscal Q4, beating the Capital IQ consensus call. Total revenue fell 7.6% from year-ago levels to CA$10.94 billion but exceeded the CA$9.90 billion Street view.

Brixmor Property (BRX) rose 6.3% after Truist Securities raised its price target for the real estate investment trust by $3 to $26 a share and reiterating its hold rating for the stock.

Medallion Financial (MFIN) was 10% higher after the specialty lender said it closed on the sale of its Richard Petty Motorsports NASCAR race team to Warp Speed for $19.1 million. The company said the deal removes $26 million of intangible assets from its balance sheet and increases its tangible book value by over $1 per share.

