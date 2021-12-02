Banking
Financial Sector Update for 12/02/2021: APO, TD, KKR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Thursday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by 0.61%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down over 1%.

Apollo Global Management (APO) was inactive after announcing a definitive agreement to acquire the US wealth distribution and asset management businesses of Griffin Capital. Financial terms of the all-stock transaction were not disclosed.

Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) was climbing past 1% after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of 2.09 Canadian dollars per diluted share, up from CA$1.60 a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was CA$1.96.

KKR (KKR) was slightly higher after it priced a $750 million offering of 3.250% senior notes due 2051 issued by its indirect subsidiary, KKR Group Finance Co. X LLC.

