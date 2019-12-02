Financial Sector Update for 12/02/2019: YIN, DB, NMR, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.41%

BAC: +0.75%

WFC: -0.17%

C: +0.52%

USB: +0.60%

Financial heavyweights were mixed pre-bell Monday.

Early movers include:

(+) Yintech Investment Holdings (YIN), which was jumping more than 22% as it reported a Q3 adjusted profit of RMB1.40 ($0.20) per American depositary share, compared with the year-ago loss of RMB0.32 per ADS.

In other sector news:

(+) The US Department of Justice has invigorated its investigation into the possible role of Deutsche Bank (DB) in moving laundered money from Danske Bank to the US, Reuters reported, citing sources. Deutsche Bank was climbing in recent trading.

(=) Nomura Holdings (NMR) was flat after saying it is promoting Kentaro Okuda, the current co-chief operating officer, to the role of chief executive officer, succeeding Koji Nagai, who will transition to the role of chairman.

