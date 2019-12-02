Financial Sector Update for 12/02/2019: IBKR,FXNC,YIN,NMR

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.09%

BAC +0.53%

WFC -1.18%

C -0.48%

USB -0.36%

Financial stocks retreated Monday after larger-than-expected declines in construction spending and manufacturing renewed worries about the strength of the US economy. At last look, the NYSE Financial Index was posting a more than 0.6% decline while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling almost 0.5%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping nearly 0.9%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) fell nearly 3% after the online brokerage said it averaged 822,000 revenue trades per day during November, up 3% over the prior month but lagging November 2018 levels by 9%. Client equity totaled $167.3 billion on Nov. 30, rising 3% over October levels and marking a 23% year-over-year increase.

In other sector news:

(+) Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd (YIN) climbed 13% in Monday trade after the Chinese commodities trader reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of RMB1.40 per American depositary share, reversing a RMB0.32 per ADS net loss during the same quarter last year. Revenue grew 87.2% during the September quarter over year-ago levels to RMB501.2 million.

(+) First National (FXNC) rose 3% higher after the bank holding company said it has authorized a new stock buyback program for up to $5 million of its outstanding shares through the end of 2020.

(-) Nomura Holdings (NMR) slipped 1% after the Japenese brokerage said co-chief operating officer was being promoted to CEO, succeeding Koji Nagai, who will transition to board chairman.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.