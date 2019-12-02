Financial Sector Update for 12/02/2019: FXNC,YIN,NMR

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.16%

BAC +0.26%

WFC -1.18%

C -0.67%

USB -0.18%

Financial stocks were retreating in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index posting a more than 0.6% decline while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling almost 0.5%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping nearly 0.9%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) First National (FXNC) rose 4% higher after the bank holding company said it has authorized a new stock buyback program for up to $5 million of its outstanding shares through the end of 2020.

In other sector news:

(+) Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd (YIN) climbed 10.5% in Monday trade after the Chinese commodities trader reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of RMB1.40 per American depositary share, reversing a RMB0.32 per ADS net loss during the same quarter last year. Revenue grew 87.2% during the September quarter over year-ago levels to RMB501.2 million.

(-) Nomura Holdings (NMR) slipped 1.5% after the Japenese brokerage said co-chief operating officer was being promoted to CEO, succeeding Koji Nagai, who will transition to board chairman.

