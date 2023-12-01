Financial Sector Update for 12/01/2023: BOKF, AIG, CRBG, RELY

Financial stocks were advancing in Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2.4% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 1.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 2.6% to $38,789, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 13 basis points to 4.23%.

In economic news, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell called talk of cutting interest rates "premature" and said that the Fed is ready to tighten further if appropriate.

Powell said that "the Federal Open Market Committee is strongly committed to bringing inflation down to 2% over time, and to keeping policy restrictive until we are confident that inflation is on a path to that objective."

Separately, the Institute for Supply Management's US manufacturing index remained at 46.7 in November, while still indicating contraction in the factory sector. There were increases in the readings for new orders and prices, though both remained below the breakeven point.

In corporate news, BOK Financial (BOKF) shares jumped almost 5% after it said Friday that it will sell its risk management and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting business under BOK Financial Insurance to USI Insurance Services.

Remitly Global (RELY) shares were down 3.7% after Wolfe Research downgraded the company's stock to peer perform from outperform.

American International Group (AIG) said Friday it priced a secondary offering of Corebridge Financial (CRBG) shares at $20.50 per share. AIG shares were rising 0.4% and Corebridge was down 3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.