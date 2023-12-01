Financial Sector Update for 12/01/2023: BMO, GBDC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Friday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.2%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.4% lower and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 0.4%.

Bank of Montreal (BMO) was declining 0.4% after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of 2.02 billion Canadian dollars ($1.49 billion), or CA$2.81 per diluted share, down from CA$2.06 billion, or CA$3.04 per share, a year earlier.

Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) was 0.2% lower after it priced an underwritten public offering of $450 million of 7.05% notes due Dec. 5, 2028.

