Financial Sector Update for 12/01/2022: WFC, CM, TD, MCO

Financial stocks pared a portion of their prior declines in Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) both falling 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.6% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.4%.

Bitcoin was increasing 1.2% to $16,951, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was plunging 18.6 basis points to 3.529%.

In company news, Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) fell 2% on Thursday amid reports it is eliminating hundreds of jobs in its mortgage lending business, responding to slowing demand for home loans and refinancings as the Federal Reserve boosts borrowing costs in a bid to control inflation. The job cuts are taking place across the country, people familiar with the plans told Bloomberg.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) slid 7.7% after reporting non-GAAP Q4 net income of CA$1.39 per share, down from CA$1.68 during the same quarter last year and trailing the consensus on Capital IQ for a CA$1.72. Total revenue grew to CA$5.39 billion from CA$5.06 billion in revenue during the prior-year period and also missing the CA$5.59 billion analyst mean.

To the upside, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) gained 2.4% after saying it earned CA$2.18 per share during its fiscal Q4, excluding one-time items, improving on CA$2.09 during the same quarter in 2021 and beating the Street's view for CA$0.12. Revenue rose to CA$15.56 billion from CA$10.94 billion last year and above the CA$11.3 billion Street view.

Moody's (MCO) rose 3% after the risk-assessment firm announced its purchase of SCRiesgo, an affiliated group of credit rating agencies serving financial markets throughout Central America and in the Dominican Republic. Financial terms were not disclosed.

