Financial Sector Update for 12/01/2022: CM, TD, MCO, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were edging higher premarket Thursday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was advancing by 0.2% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.4% and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.6% lower.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) was slipping past 2% after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of 1.39 Canadian dollars ($1.04) per diluted share, down from CA$1.68 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected CA$1.72.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) was up more than 2% after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of CA$2.18 ($1.62) per diluted share, up from CA$2.09 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected CA$2.06.

Moody's (MCO) was marginally advancing after saying it has agreed to acquire SCRiesgo, a group of credit rating agencies that serve financial markets in Central America and the Dominican Republic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.