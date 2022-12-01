Financial Sector Update for 12/01/2022: CM, TD, MCO, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Banking
December 01, 2022 — 09:10 am EST

Financial stocks were edging higher premarket Thursday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was advancing by 0.2% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.4% and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.6% lower.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) was slipping past 2% after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of 1.39 Canadian dollars ($1.04) per diluted share, down from CA$1.68 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected CA$1.72.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) was up more than 2% after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of CA$2.18 ($1.62) per diluted share, up from CA$2.09 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected CA$2.06.

Moody's (MCO) was marginally advancing after saying it has agreed to acquire SCRiesgo, a group of credit rating agencies that serve financial markets in Central America and the Dominican Republic.

