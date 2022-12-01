Financial Sector Update for 12/01/2022: CM, CM.TO, TD, TD.TO, MCO

Financial stocks were declining in Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.6% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 0.5% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.8%.

Bitcoin was increasing 1.2% to $16,979, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was plunging 15.4 basis points to 3.549%.

In company news, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) slid 5.8% after reporting non-GAAP Q4 net income of CA$1.39 ($1.04) per share, down from CA$1.68 during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus call looking for a CA$1.72 per share. Total revenue grew to CA$5.39 billion from CA$5.06 billion in revenue during the year-ago period and also missing the CA$5.59 billion analyst mean.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) gained 1.9% after saying it earned CA$2.18 ($1.62) per share during its fiscal Q4, excluding one-time items, improving on CA$2.09 per share during the same quarter in 2021 and beating the Capital IQ consensus call by CA$0.12 per share. Revenue rose to CA$15.56 billion compared with CA$10.94 billion in revenue during the year-ago period and also exceeded the CA$11.3 billion Street view.

Moody's (MCO) rose 2.5% after the risk-assessment firm announced its purchase of SCRiesgo, an affiliated group of credit rating agencies serving financial markets throughout Central America and in the Dominican Republic. Financial terms were not disclosed.

