Financial Sector Update for 12/01/2021: MARA,LX,MA

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) also was ahead 1.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 2.7% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 1.5%.

Bitcoin was 1.9% higher at $58,490 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 2 basis point higher at 1.465%.

In company news, Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) added 9.1% after saying it was expanding its partnership with Compute North to host an additional 27,000 of Marathon's Bitcoin mining machines at several locations supported by renewable energy, increasing the total number of machines Compute North is operating for Marathon to more than 100,000.

LexinFintech Holdings (LX) was 0.8% lower, reversing a 6.7% gain earlier Wednesday, after the Chinese lender said CEO Jay Wenjie Xiao and five other senior managers plan to buy up to $10 million of its American depositary shares over the next six months.

Mastercard (MA) declined 1.1%, also giving back a morning advance, after the credit card company late Tuesday increased its quarterly cash dividend by 11% to $0.49 per share and also authorized a new $8 billion stock buyback program to take effect after the company completes its existing authorization, which has nearly $4.4 billion still available for share repurchases.

