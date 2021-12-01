Financial Sector Update for 12/01/2021: LX, BX, UBS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining in Wednesday's premarket trading with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by more than 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 4% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 5%.

LexinFintech Holdings (LX) was rallying by 5% after saying certain senior managers, including Chief Executive Jay Wenjie Xiao, are planning to buy up to $10 million of its American depositary shares.

Blackstone Group (BX) was more than 2% higher after saying Blackstone Real Estate has bought $2.8 billion of logistics assets from Cabot Properties in two separate transactions. The company also said Blackstone Energy Partners has agreed to acquire Irth Solutions, a provider of cloud-based asset protection services.

UBS (UBS) appointed Sarah Youngwood as chief financial officer, effective May 2022. UBS was up nearly 2% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.