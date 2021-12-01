Banking
LX

Financial Sector Update for 12/01/2021: LX, BX, UBS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were gaining in Wednesday's premarket trading with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by more than 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 4% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 5%.

LexinFintech Holdings (LX) was rallying by 5% after saying certain senior managers, including Chief Executive Jay Wenjie Xiao, are planning to buy up to $10 million of its American depositary shares.

Blackstone Group (BX) was more than 2% higher after saying Blackstone Real Estate has bought $2.8 billion of logistics assets from Cabot Properties in two separate transactions. The company also said Blackstone Energy Partners has agreed to acquire Irth Solutions, a provider of cloud-based asset protection services.

UBS (UBS) appointed Sarah Youngwood as chief financial officer, effective May 2022. UBS was up nearly 2% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LX BX UBS XLF FAS

Latest Personal Finance Videos

Black Friday Brings Higher Demand and Scarcer Deals

Nov 26, 2021

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular