Financial Sector Update for 12/01/2021: IBKR,LX,MA,MARA

Financial stocks were narrowly mixed late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was slipping 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index still was climbing 1.0% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was sinking 0.3%.

Bitcoin was 0.7% higher at $56,978, reversing a midday gain, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was nearly 1 basis point lower at 1.434%.

In company news, Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) increased 3.4% after reporting a 22% increase in daily revenue trades during November compared with year-ago levels, rising to an average of 2.79 million trades per day. Client equity last month grew 39% year-over-year to $373.6 billion while the number of client accounts increased 58% over November 2020 to 1.64 million.

Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) added 0.9% after saying it was expanding its partnership with Compute North to host an additional 27,000 of Marathon's Bitcoin mining machines at several locations supported by renewable energy, increasing the total number of machines Compute North is operating for Marathon to more than 100,000.

Among decliners, Mastercard (MA) fell 1.8%, giving back a morning advance, after the credit card company late Tuesday increased its quarterly cash dividend by 11% to $0.49 per share and also authorized a new $8 billion stock buyback program to take effect after the company completes its existing authorization, which has nearly $4.4 billion still available for share repurchases.

LexinFintech Holdings (LX) was 3.5% lower, also reversing a 6.7% gain earlier Wednesday, after the Chinese lender said CEO Jay Wenjie Xiao and five other senior managers plan to buy up to $10 million of its American depositary shares over the next six months.

