Financial Sector Update for 11/30/2023: RY, CM, EFC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.3%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.8% higher and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.7%.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of 2.78 Canadian dollars ($2.04) per diluted share, unchanged from a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected CA$2.62. Royal Bank of Canada was gaining over 2% in value.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) was over 1% higher after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of 1.57 Canadian dollars ($1.15) per diluted share, up from CA$1.39 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected CA$1.53.

Ellington Financial (EFC) was up more than 1% after saying its board declared an interim monthly dividend of $0.06 per share, payable Dec. 13 to shareholders as of Dec. 8.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.