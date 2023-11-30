News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 11/30/2023: RY, CM, EFC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

November 30, 2023 — 09:20 am EST

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.3%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.8% higher and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.7%.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of 2.78 Canadian dollars ($2.04) per diluted share, unchanged from a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected CA$2.62. Royal Bank of Canada was gaining over 2% in value.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) was over 1% higher after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of 1.57 Canadian dollars ($1.15) per diluted share, up from CA$1.39 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected CA$1.53.

Ellington Financial (EFC) was up more than 1% after saying its board declared an interim monthly dividend of $0.06 per share, payable Dec. 13 to shareholders as of Dec. 8.

