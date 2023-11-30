Financial Sector Update for 11/30/2023: BX, KKR, BAC, BRK.A

Financial stocks were advancing in late Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.7% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 0.2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) rose 0.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was decreasing 0.2% to $37,742, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 8 basis points to 4.35%.

In economic news, the annual headline personal consumption expenditure, price index advanced 3% in October, cooling from 3.4% in September and below the 3.1% consensus. The Fed's preferred core inflation measure, which excludes food and energy, rose 3.5%, in line with the market's view, easing from 3.7% the month earlier.

The seasonally adjusted number of initial jobless claims increased by 7,000 to 218,000 in the week ended Nov. 25, according to the Department of Labor. The consensus was for 218,000, according to a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Blackstone (BX), EQT, and CVC Capital Partners are bidding to acquire a minority stake in DFL Deutsche Fussball Liga, which holds broadcasting rights for major German football leagues, Bloomberg reported Thursday. Blackstone shares rose 0.5%.

KKR (KKR) is planning to make a new proposal for Telecom Italia's submarine cable unit Sparkle at a valuation of about 750 million euros ($817.2 million) to 800 million euros, an increase from a prior offer of around 600 million euros, Reuters reported Thursday. KKR was up 0.3%.

Bank of America's (BAC) BofA Securities unit has been fined $24 million for engaging in spoofing and related supervisory failures for more than six years, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said Thursday. Bank of America shares were rising 1.3%.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) has accused billionaire Jimmy Haslam of promising Pilot senior executives secret payments that would increase the price Berkshire Hathaway would pay the Haslam family to buy out its remaining 20% stake in the fuel and convenience store retailer, according to media reports Wednesday. Berkshire Hathaway shares were higher 0.4%.

