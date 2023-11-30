Financial Sector Update for 11/30/2023: BRK.A, IREN, MKL

Financial stocks were advancing in Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was shedding 0.1%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was edging 0.1% higher.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was advancing 0.1% to $37,738, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 7 basis points to 4.34%.

In economic news, the annual headline personal consumption expenditure, price index advanced 3% in October, cooling from 3.4% in September and below the 3.1% consensus. The Fed's preferred core inflation measure, which excludes food and energy, rose 3.5%, in line with the market's view, easing from 3.7% the month earlier.

The seasonally adjusted number of initial claims increased by 7,000 to 218,000 in the week ended Nov. 25, according to the Department of Labor. The consensus was for 218,000, according to a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) has accused billionaire Jimmy Haslam of promising Pilot senior executives secret payments that would increase the price Berkshire Hathaway would pay the Haslam family to buy out its remaining 20% stake in the fuel and convenience store retailer, according to media reports Wednesday. Berkshire Hathaway shares were slightly higher.

Iris Energy (IREN) rose 3.2% after it said Thursday it is buying 7,000 T21 miners from Bitmain Technologies Delaware for $18.6 million.

Markel (MKL) said Thursday its board has approved a new share-buyback program, effective immediately, to buy up to $750 million of the company's outstanding shares. Its shares added 1%.

