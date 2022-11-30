Banking
Financial Sector Update for 11/30/2022: STT, RY, SPGI, XLF, FAS, FAZ

November 30, 2022 — 09:23 am EST

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently flat. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down 0.01% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 0.12% higher.

Brown Brothers Harriman reported the termination of its agreement to sell its Investor Services business to State Street (STT). State Street was up more than 8% in recent market activity.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) was climbing past 1% after it reported fiscal Q4 earnings of CA$2.74 ($2.02) per diluted share, up from CA$2.68 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected CA$2.68.

S&P Global (SPGI) was slightly advancing after saying it plans to divest its engineering solutions business following the company's merger with IHS Markit earlier this year.

