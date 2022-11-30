Financial Sector Update for 11/30/2022: RWAY,TRNO,CRAI

Financial stocks were extending their midweek declines in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.8% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 1.6% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping just 0.3%.

Bitcoin was increasing 2.4% to $16,772, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 2.2 basis points to 3.77%.

In company news, Runway Growth Finance (RWAY) declined 0.9% after the business lender Wednesday disclosed plans for an upcoming offering of unsecured notes it expects will list and begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market within 30 days of the deal reaching investors. The size and other financial details of the offering - including the interest rate and the term for the debt securities - will be determined shortly before pricing, Runway said.

Charles River Associates (CRAI) also slid 0.9% after the financial consulting company said it closed late Tuesday on its acquisition of the bioStrategies Group, with the deal expected to expand Charles River's commercial practice for healthcare products and technologies. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Terreno Realty (TRNO) fell 0.7% after the real estate investment trust Wednesday announced its purchase of an industrial property in suburban New York for $15.4 million. The property in Elizabeth, New Jersey, houses an industrial distribution building and is fully leased, the company said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.