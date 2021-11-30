Banking
WDH

Financial Sector Update for 11/30/2021: WDH, TIGR, BNS

Financial stocks declined pre-bell Tuesday as Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) shares were 1.4% lower in recent trading. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) dove 4.6% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) rose nearly 4%.

In company news, Waterdrop (WDH) shares climbed almost 8% after the Chinese insurer booked a narrower Q3 loss while revenue dropped from a year ago.

UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) rose 3.1% as the Singaporean online brokerage firm reported a lower adjusted profit and higher revenue in its most recent quarter.

Scotiabank (BNS) posted earnings of $1.97 per diluted share, up from $1.42 per share in the prior-year period. The Canadian lender also reported revenue of $7.7 billion in the quarter, up from $7.5 billion a year ago. Shares of the bank were up 1.1% recently.

