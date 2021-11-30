Financial Sector Update for 11/30/2021: NMIH,COIN,TIGR,GFAI

Financial stocks were finishing close to their worst levels of afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 2.0% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 2.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1.7% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 1.4% after data Tuesday showed a 1% increase in the Case-Shiller Home Price index for September, lagging market estimates expecting a 1.2% rise.

Bitcoin was 1.2% lower at $57,385 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 8.7 basis points lower at 1.443%, with yields for shorter-term issues retracing a portion of earlier declines prior to Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell indicating the central bank may speed up its tapering of bond purchases.

In company news, NMI Holdings (NMIH) slipped 1.1% on Tuesday. The mortgage insurance underwriter said it negotiated a new senior secured revolving credit facility increasing its borrowing capacity to $250 million and extending the maturity date.

Coinbase Global (COIN) was almost 1% lower after the financial technology firm Tuesday announced its acquisition of Israeli cryptographic security company Unbound Security. Financial terms were not disclosed.

UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) dropped 2.7% after online brokerage reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.03 per American depositary share, down from $0.04 per ADS a year earlier, despite a nearly 60% increase in revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30 compared with year-ago levels. Analyst estimate were not available.

Among gainers, Guardforce AI (GFAI) rose almost 19% after the cash handling company said its subsidiary was selected to run a consolidated cash center serving customers in seven provinces of southern Thailand.

