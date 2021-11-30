Financial Sector Update for 11/30/2021: CION, COIN, TIGR

Financial stocks were sliding in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 2.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 2.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 2.2% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 1.1% after data showed a 1% increase in the Case-Shiller Home Price index for September, lagging market estimates for a 1.2% rise.

Bitcoin was 2% lower at $57,358 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 5.4 basis points lower at 1.446%, with yields for shorter-term issues paring their earlier declines after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell indicated the central bank could speed up its tapering of bond purchases.

In company news, CION Investment (CION) was 0.7% lower, trimming a 2.2% morning decline, after the asset manager Tuesday said it would collaborate with the Man Group on developing additional investment services, beginning with addressing client demand for private market services.

Coinbase Global (COIN) was 0.6% lower after the financial technology firm Tuesday announced its acquisition of Israeli cryptographic security company Unbound Security. Financial terms were not disclosed.

UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) dropped 6.5% after online brokerage reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.03 per American depositary share, down from $0.04 per ADS a year earlier, despite a nearly 60% increase in revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30 compared with year-ago levels. Analyst estimate were not available.

