Financial Sector Update for 11/29/2023: PACI, GS, AAPL, BRK.A, BRK.B

Financial stocks were advancing in late Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 1.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was up 0.1% to $37,858, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 7 basis points to 4.27%.

In economic news, US gross domestic product was revised up to 5.2% growth in Q3, versus a 4.9% increase in the advance estimate and above the 5% increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg. GDP rose by 2.1% in Q2.

In corporate news, Proof Acquisition Corp. I (PACI) shares surged 141% after it said Wednesday its shareholders approved the combination with aviation company Volato.

LCNB (LCNB) will acquire Eagle Financial Bancorp in a stock-and-cash deal that is expected to close in Q2 of 2024, the companies said Wednesday. LCNB shares rose 1.9%.

Apple (AAPL) is reportedly ending its credit card partnership with Goldman Sachs (GS). Goldman shares were rising 1.7%.

Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A, BRK.B) Vice Chair Charlie Munger died at 99 on Tuesday. The company's shares were slightly lower.

