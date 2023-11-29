News & Insights

Banking
KKR

Financial Sector Update for 11/29/2023: KKR, NDAQ, XLF, FAS, FAZ

November 29, 2023

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Wednesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) advancing 0.4%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1.1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 1.1%.

KKR (KKR) was over 2% higher after the company said it agreed to acquire the remaining 37% stake in Global Atlantic Financial Group.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) was up 0.5% after saying it launched a new technology that digitizes the issuance, settlement, and custody of carbon credits.

