Financial Sector Update for 11/29/2023: KKR, NDAQ, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Wednesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) advancing 0.4%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1.1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 1.1%.

KKR (KKR) was over 2% higher after the company said it agreed to acquire the remaining 37% stake in Global Atlantic Financial Group.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) was up 0.5% after saying it launched a new technology that digitizes the issuance, settlement, and custody of carbon credits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.