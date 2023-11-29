Financial Sector Update for 11/29/2023: BRK.A, BRK.B, GS, AAPL

Financial stocks were advancing in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 1.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 0.3% to $37,746, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 6 basis points to 4.28%.

In economic news, US gross domestic product was revised up to 5.2% growth in the third quarter, versus a 4.9% increase in the advance estimate and above the 5% increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg. GDP rose by 2.1% in the second quarter.

In corporate news, Apple (AAPL) is reportedly ending credit card partnership with Goldman Sachs (GS). Goldman shares were rising 2.1%.

Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A, BRK.B) Vice Chair Charlie Munger died at 99 on Tuesday. The company's shares were steady.

