Financial Sector Update for 11/29/2022: SQ,HRZN,RY,RY.TO,BNS,BNS.TO

November 29, 2022 — 03:58 pm EST

Financial stocks were rising late in afternoon trading Tuesday, with the NYSE Financial Index gaining 0.7% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead by 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was rising 0.6% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was advancing 1.5% after the CaseShiller Home Price Index showed home prices in 20 US cities fell 1% during September compared with a 1.1% decline the prior month. Market expectations had been looking for a 1.2% drop in prices in September.

Bitcoin was rising 1.3% to $16,458, while the yield for 10-year US Treasury note was climbing 4.5 basis points to 3.748%.

In company news, Block (SQ) added 1.6% on Tuesday after saying it processed more than 61 million transactions through its Square and Afterpay platforms during the four days spanning Black Friday through Cyber Monday, including a 120% increase in "buy now, pay later" transactions via Afterpay compared with pre-holiday levels.

Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) rose 1.7% Tuesday after saying it provided a venture loan facility to Groundspeed Analytics, which offers data services to the commercial property and casualty insurance industry. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) fell 1% on Tuesday after it announced a CA$13.5 billion ($10.04 billion) cash purchase of HSBC (HSBC) Canada. The deal is expected to boost its fiscal 2024 per-share earnings by around 6% over current consensus estimates, the bank said. HSBC shares were 4.2% higher Tuesday afternoon.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) fell 2.9% after reporting an adjusted net income of CA$2.06 ($1.53) per share for its fiscal Q4 ended Oct. 31, down from CA$2.10 per share during the same quarter in 2021. Total revenue fell 1% from year-ago levels to CA$7.63 billion and trailed the Capital IQ consensus expecting CA$7.99 billion in Q4 revenue.

