Financial Sector Update for 11/29/2022: HRZN, RY, RY.TO, BNS, BNS.TO

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index gaining 0.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead by 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was rising 0.6% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was advancing 1.1%.

CaseShiller Home Price Index fell 1% during September compared with a 1.1% decline the prior month and market expectations for a 1.2% drop in prices.

Bitcoin was rising 1% to $16,383, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 3.2 basis points to 3.735%.

In company news, Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) rose 1.7% Tuesday after saying it provided a venture loan facility to Groundspeed Analytics, which offers data services to the commercial property and casualty insurance industry. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) fell 1% on Tuesday after the financial services company announced its CA$13.5 billion ($10.04 billion) cash purchase of HSBC (HSBC) Canada. The deal is expected to boost its fiscal 2024 per-share earnings by around 6% over current consensus estimates, it said. HSBC shares were 4.2% higher Tuesday afternoon.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) fell 2.9% after reporting adjusted net income of CA$2.06 ($1.53) per share for its fiscal Q4 ended Oct. 31, down from CA$2.10 per share during the same quarter in 2021, while revenue fell to CA$7.63 billion from CA$7.69 billion.

