Financial Sector Update for 11/29/2022: CS, SI, RY, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were lower premarket Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently off 0.08%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down 0.69% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up 0.17%.

Credit Suisse Group (CS) shares were down more than 4% in recent premarket trade after Reuters reported that investors spurned a rights offering from the financial services company.

Silvergate Capital (SI) said its digital asset deposit exposure to BlockFi is less than $20 million of its total deposits from all digital asset customers as of Nov. 28. Silvergate Capital was recently slipping past 2%.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) said t has agreed to buy all common shares of HSBC Bank Canada, a Canadian personal and commercial bank focused on globally connected clients, for an all-cash purchase price of CA$13.5 billion ($10.04 billion). Royal Bank of Canada was almost 1% lower in recent market activity.

