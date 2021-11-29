Financial Sector Update for 11/29/2021: FANH,ASPS,RELI,MSTR,JEF

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 0.5% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 1.6% after data showed a 7.5% increase in pending home sales during October, well ahead of the 0.8% increase forecast in a Bloomberg survey.

Bitcoin was 6% higher at $58,069 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 4.8 basis points higher at 1.530%.

In company news, Fanhua (FANH) rose 1.7% after the Chinese insurance carrier Sunday announced plans to partner with Sinatay Life Insurance Co to sell customized whole life and annuity insurance products, including a pension annuity product with up to a 3.965% internal rate of return and a monthly annuity payout guaranteed for 25 years.

MicroStrategy (MSTR) rose 5% after the cryptocurrency company said it has bought $414.4 million of bitcoin since Oct. 1 at an average price of $59,200 per coin boosting its total holdings to 121,044 bitcoins. The company also said it sold 571,001 common shares in Q4 open-market transactions with Jefferies (JEF) at $732.16 per share.

Among decliners, Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) was extending its Monday slide, sinking over 10%, after the mortgage-services company and SFRhub.com announced a memorandum of understanding to create a one-stop online marketplace for single-family residential and build-for-rent properties.

Reliance Global Group (RELI) was 5.5% lower this afternoon, giving back a 4.2% gain earlier Monday that followed the wholesale and retail insurance company announcing the launch of its 5MinuteInsure.com platform in Alabama, Iowa, Missouri and West Virginia, increasing the reach of the auto-insurance platform to 12 states.

