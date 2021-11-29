Financial Sector Update for 11/29/2021: FANH, KKR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Monday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently advancing by more than 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 3% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 4%.

Fanhua (FANH) was unchanged after saying it has joined forces with Sinatay Life Insurance to offer customized whole life and annuity insurance products.

KKR (KKR) announced last week an investment in Taylor's Education Group in exchange for a minority stake in the Southeast Asian private education holdings company. KKR was climbing past 1% in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.