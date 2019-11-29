Financial Sector Update for 11/29/2019: JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB, MS, CG, ETFC

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: Flat

BAC: -0.18%

WFC: -0.17%

C: -0.3%

USB: Flat

The leading financial stocks were mixed during pre-market hours on Friday.

In other sector news:

(=) E-Trade Financial (ETFC) was flat after a report from the New York Post said that the company will not likely find a merger partner in the wake of Charles Schwab's (SCHW) proposed $26 billion deal with TD Ameritrade (AMTD).

(-) Morgan Stanley (MS) was down 0.3% during pre-market hours. The company is reportedly investigating an alleged mismarking of securities and has either fired or put on leave at least four traders involved in the practice that hid losses of between $100 and $140 million, according to Bloomberg News, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

(=) Carlyle Group (CG) was flat after reportedly inviting several companies to bid for its Italian shoe brand Golden Goose, Reuters said. VF Corp. (VFC), Permira and Advent are said to be among the bidders.

