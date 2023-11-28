Financial Sector Update for 11/28/2023: CG, AFRM, SQ, PYPL, BCS

Financial stocks were higher in Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index fractionally higher and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) unchanged.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.8%, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 2.5% to $38,154, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 3 basis points to 4.36%.

In economic news, the Conference Board's measure of consumer confidence rose to 102 in November from 99.1 in October, ahead of 101 expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Carlyle Group's (CG) shares jumped 5.1% after S&P Global's (SPGI) S&P Dow Jones Indices said that the private equity firm will replace ICU Medical (ICUI) in the S&P MidCap 400 index, effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday.

Affirm (AFRM) shares jumped 7.5%, Block (SQ) was gaining 4.7%, and PayPal (PYPL) was up 3.4%. According to sales figures from Adobe Analytics, consumers spent $12.4 billion on Cyber Monday, up 10% from last year and the highest on record. Additionally, consumers spent $940 million on "Buy Now Pay Later" plans.

Barclays (BCS) is considering dropping thousands of investment banking clients as part of a strategic plan to boost profitability and cut 1 billion British pounds ($1.26 billion) in costs, the Financial Times reported. Barclays shares were slightly higher.

