Financial Sector Update for 11/28/2023: BAC, CG, AFRM, PYPL, SQ, BCS

Financial stocks were edging higher in late Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) fractionally higher.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.7%, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.6%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 2.6% to $38,215, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 5 basis points to 4.34%.

In economic news, the Conference Board's measure of consumer confidence rose to 102 in November from 99.1 in October, ahead of 101 expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Bank of America (BAC) has been ordered to pay a $12 million penalty for allegedly submitting false mortgage lending information to the federal government, the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Tuesday. The bank's shares were down 0.1%.

Affirm (AFRM) shares jumped 11%, Block (SQ) was gaining 5.2%, and PayPal (PYPL) was up 3.7%. According to sales figures from Adobe Analytics, consumers spent $12.4 billion on Cyber Monday, up 10% from last year and the highest on record. Additionally, consumers spent $940 million on "Buy Now Pay Later" plans.

Carlyle Group's (CG) shares rose 5.3% after S&P Global's (SPGI) S&P Dow Jones Indices said that the private equity firm will replace ICU Medical (ICUI) in the S&P MidCap 400 index, effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday.

Barclays (BCS) is considering dropping thousands of investment banking clients as part of a strategic plan to boost profitability and cut 1 billion British pounds ($1.26 billion) in costs, the Financial Times reported. Barclays shares were up 0.2%.

