News & Insights

Banking
BAC

Financial Sector Update for 11/28/2023: BAC, CG, AFRM, PYPL, SQ, BCS

November 28, 2023 — 03:35 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were edging higher in late Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) fractionally higher.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.7%, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.6%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 2.6% to $38,215, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 5 basis points to 4.34%.

In economic news, the Conference Board's measure of consumer confidence rose to 102 in November from 99.1 in October, ahead of 101 expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Bank of America (BAC) has been ordered to pay a $12 million penalty for allegedly submitting false mortgage lending information to the federal government, the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Tuesday. The bank's shares were down 0.1%.

Affirm (AFRM) shares jumped 11%, Block (SQ) was gaining 5.2%, and PayPal (PYPL) was up 3.7%. According to sales figures from Adobe Analytics, consumers spent $12.4 billion on Cyber Monday, up 10% from last year and the highest on record. Additionally, consumers spent $940 million on "Buy Now Pay Later" plans.

Carlyle Group's (CG) shares rose 5.3% after S&P Global's (SPGI) S&P Dow Jones Indices said that the private equity firm will replace ICU Medical (ICUI) in the S&P MidCap 400 index, effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday.

Barclays (BCS) is considering dropping thousands of investment banking clients as part of a strategic plan to boost profitability and cut 1 billion British pounds ($1.26 billion) in costs, the Financial Times reported. Barclays shares were up 0.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BAC
CG
AFRM
PYPL
SQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.