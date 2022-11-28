Financial Sector Update for 11/28/2022: KKR, JPM, WFC, BAC, CG, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Monday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently slipping by 0.80%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down more than 2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 2% higher.

KKR (KKR) signed a strategic partnership with broker APRIL Group, to support the latter with product insurance development, APRIL Group said. KKR was over 1% higher in recent market activity.

JPMorgan (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC) and Bank of America (BAC) are reportedly among American banks that are planning to reimburse customers that fell victim to scams in the Zelle payment network, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. JPMorgan was slightly lower in recent market activity.

Carlyle Group (CG) has set up a pan-European technology fund, called CETP V, to invest in lower mid-market and growth technology companies across Europe, Reuters reported, citing Michael Wand and Vladimir Lasocki, the co-heads of Carlyle Europe Technology Partners. Carlyle Group was flat recently.

