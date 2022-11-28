Banking
AJG

Financial Sector Update for 11/28/2022: AJG,RELI,BTOG

November 28, 2022 — 02:03 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 1.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 3% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was declining 2.1%.

Bitcoin was declining 2.1% to $16,476, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 2.2 basis points to 3.713%.

In company news, Arthur J Gallagher (AJG) fell 1.1% after the insurance broker said it acquired privately held Bulen & Associates Insurance Services. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Reliance Global Group (RELI) rose 1.7% after the wholesale and retail insurance firm announced a new, referral partnership with commercial mortgage financing provider Eastern Union Funding, allowing Reliance to now refer clients to Eastern Union for commercial real estate financing and adding another potential new revenue stream for its RELI Exchange agents.

Bit Origin (BTOG) climbed more than 14% after saying it mined 24.3 bitcoins during October, down 8% from the previous month, while revenue fell 9% compared with September levels to $477,637 last month. The cryptocurrency firm also said it expects to begin operations in December in a mining site currently under development.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AJG
RELI
BTOG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.