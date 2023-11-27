News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 11/27/2023: TIGR, LYG, KKR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

November 27, 2023 — 09:21 am EST

Financial stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Monday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was declining by 0.3% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.5% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 0.4%.

UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) was advancing by more than 7% after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.10 per diluted American depositary share, up from $0.04 per ADS a year earlier.

Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) is putting about 2,500 jobs at risk as part of a revamp, multiple media outlets reported, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter. Lloyds Banking Group was 0.9% lower in recent premarket activity.

KKR (KKR) said investment funds that it manages have acquired fire and safety equipment manufacturer Potter Global Technologies from Gryphon Investors. KKR was marginally advancing pre-bell.

