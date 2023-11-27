Financial Sector Update for 11/27/2023: CCI, AFRM, BCS

Financial stocks fell in late Monday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index eased 0.1%, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) rose 0.6%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) fell 1.5% to $36,903, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries dropped 9.6 basis points to 4.388%.

In economic news, US new-home sales decreased to a 679,000 annual rate in October from a downwardly revised 719,000 in September, below the 725,000 expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Crown Castle (CCI) said Monday its board continues to support its executive leadership after shareholder Elliott Investment Management said the company needs "comprehensive leadership change" and a review of its fiber business to address the company's "long-term underperformance". Crown Castle shares rose 3.8%.

Affirm (AFRM) shares jumped 12% as shoppers were expected to take advantage of its Buy Now Pay Later feature on Cyber Monday.

Barclays (BCS) is in talks to purchase a 3 billion pound ($3.79 billion) mortgage portfolio from embattled lender Metro Bank, Sky News reported Monday. Barclays fell 1.1%.

