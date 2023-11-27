News & Insights

Banking
AFRM

Financial Sector Update for 11/27/2023: AFRM, BCS, CCI

November 27, 2023 — 01:39 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks fell in Monday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was little changed, paring earlier losses, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) rose 0.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) fell 1.2% to $37,006, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries dropped 7.6 basis points to 4.408%.

In economic news, US new-home sales decreased to a 679,000 annual rate in October from a downwardly revised 719,000 in September, below the 725,000 expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Affirm (AFRM) shares jumped 9.2% as shoppers were expected to take advantage of its Buy Now Pay Later feature on Cyber Monday.

Crown Castle (CCI) shares gained 4.7% as activist investor Elliott Management accumulated more than $2 billion in stock of the company. Elliott said it would encourage management changes and a potential sale of the company's fiber business.

Barclays (BCS) is in talks to purchase a 3 billion pound ($3.79 billion) mortgage portfolio from embattled lender Metro Bank, Sky News reported Monday. Barclays fell 1.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AFRM
BCS
CCI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.