Financial Sector Update for 11/27/2023: AFRM, BCS, CCI

Financial stocks fell in Monday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was little changed, paring earlier losses, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) rose 0.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) fell 1.2% to $37,006, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries dropped 7.6 basis points to 4.408%.

In economic news, US new-home sales decreased to a 679,000 annual rate in October from a downwardly revised 719,000 in September, below the 725,000 expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Affirm (AFRM) shares jumped 9.2% as shoppers were expected to take advantage of its Buy Now Pay Later feature on Cyber Monday.

Crown Castle (CCI) shares gained 4.7% as activist investor Elliott Management accumulated more than $2 billion in stock of the company. Elliott said it would encourage management changes and a potential sale of the company's fiber business.

Barclays (BCS) is in talks to purchase a 3 billion pound ($3.79 billion) mortgage portfolio from embattled lender Metro Bank, Sky News reported Monday. Barclays fell 1.5%.

