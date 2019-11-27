Financial Sector Update for 11/27/2019: JPM, WFC, C, BAC, USB, GS, GWB, QFIN

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.31%

BAC: +0.45%

WFC: +0.43%

C: +0.10%

USB : +0.42%

Leading financial stocks were gaining pre-market Wednesday.

Financial stocks moving on news include:

(+) 360 Finance (QFIN), a digital consumer finance platform, gained more than 3% during pre-market trading. The company reported Q3 earnings of RMB2.45 ($0.34) per share, compared to a loss of RMB12.71 per share in the same period a year ago.

In other sector news:

(+) Goldman Sachs (GS), was up 0.4%, after announcing that it has settled charges brought against it by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) for failing to make and keep certain audio recordings as required under regulations for swap dealers.

(=) Great Western Bancorp (GWB) was flat after announcing that Kenneth J. Karels, the company's chairperson, president and CEO, is planning to retire, effective Oct. 2, 2020.

