Financial Sector Update for 11/26/2021: KKR, CLBK, CVBF, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping premarket Friday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was declining by over 2% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were almost 8% lower, and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up more than 8%.

KKR (KKR) said it made an investment in Taylor's Education Group in exchange for a minority stake in the Southeast Asian private education holdings company. KKR was down more than 1% in recent trading.

Columbia Financial (CLBK) was unchanged after saying it received regulatory approvals required to close its proposed Freehold buyout.

CVB Financial (CVBF) was inactive after saying its unit Citizens Business Bank received approvals from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation to close its planned merger with Suncrest Bank.

